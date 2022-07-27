4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) PT Raised to GBX 4,800 at Barclays

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,800 ($57.83) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
4imprint Group Price Performance
Shares of FRRFF opened at $40.27 on Monday. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.
About 4imprint Group
