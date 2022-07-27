908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $21.06

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $20.31. 908 Devices shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 129 shares.

908 Devices Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 928,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 928,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,846 shares of company stock worth $2,184,930. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 486,533 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

