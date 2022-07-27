AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

