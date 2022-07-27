abrdn plc Acquires 84,123 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

