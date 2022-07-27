abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

VRTX stock opened at $288.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.24.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,416 shares of company stock worth $9,048,017. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

