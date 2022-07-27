abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $26,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in General Mills by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

