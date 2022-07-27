abrdn plc Buys 915 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $22,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,803,000 after buying an additional 188,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

