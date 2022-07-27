abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,957 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Insider Activity

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.