abrdn plc Has $19.80 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

