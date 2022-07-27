abrdn plc Has $26.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67,769 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

