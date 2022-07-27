abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,520 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $27,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 83.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 169.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

