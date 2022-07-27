abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,834 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

