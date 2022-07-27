abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

