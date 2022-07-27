abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,110,387 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

