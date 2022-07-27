abrdn plc Sells 10,145 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,301,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 535.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

