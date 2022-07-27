abrdn plc Sells 14,071 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

