abrdn plc Sells 14,773 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $25,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 229,610 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

