abrdn plc Sells 15,339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $599,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.