abrdn plc Sells 157,327 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,327 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 4.1 %

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

NYSE:ARE opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $176.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

