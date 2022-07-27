abrdn plc Sells 15,806 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AON were worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

NYSE:AON opened at $279.24 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

