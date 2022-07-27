abrdn plc Sells 198,645 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,645 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

