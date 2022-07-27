abrdn plc Sells 37,400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.