abrdn plc Sells 67,087 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,087 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $257,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

