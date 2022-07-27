abrdn plc Sells 682,113 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 682,113 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 170,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 347,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

