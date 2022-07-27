abrdn plc Sells 9,107 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $447.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $604.58.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.