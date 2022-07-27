abrdn plc Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,254 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $24,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

