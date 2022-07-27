abrdn plc Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,182 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

