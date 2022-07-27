Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $263,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $440,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

