Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $6.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFIB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

AFIB opened at $1.32 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $499,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

