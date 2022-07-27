adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

ADS stock opened at €169.72 ($173.18) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €200.60. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

