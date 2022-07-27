Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 guidance at $0.75-1.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $106.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

