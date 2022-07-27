Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Grupo Santander

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on the stock.

ANNSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €141.00 ($143.88) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $132.05 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $112.40 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

