Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANNSF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €141.00 ($143.88) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($153.06) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $132.05 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $112.40 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.76.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

