AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Price Performance

AGF Management stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.