AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.05. AGF Management has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.22 per share, with a total value of C$82,726.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 827,843 shares in the company, valued at C$5,149,183.46. In the last three months, insiders bought 193,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,860.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

