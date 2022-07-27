Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $70.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,424,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

