Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.4 %

ASTL stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.