Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$12.07 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.55.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.