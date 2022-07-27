Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.44

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $12.98. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 872 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alex Shootman acquired 22,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.