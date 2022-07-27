AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.99. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

