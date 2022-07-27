AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

