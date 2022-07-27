Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.66. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

