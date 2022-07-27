Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 11.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,054,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

