American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

