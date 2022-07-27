American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $160.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.
American Express Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $149.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.31.
Insider Activity at American Express
In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
