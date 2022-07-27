American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $160.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $149.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.31.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

