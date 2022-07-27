American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.36. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 15,613 shares trading hands.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.9 %

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

