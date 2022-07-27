American Tower (AMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $258.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.