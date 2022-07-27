Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

