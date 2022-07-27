AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $14.49. AMREP shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 4,552 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

AMREP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

