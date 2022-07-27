AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Down to $68.00

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $64.57. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 9,111 shares.
AMTD Digital Stock Up 28.4 %
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
